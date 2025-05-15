The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is Edmonton's third trip to the Western Conference Final in four seasons, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way. But when Game 5 went to overtime, it was Kasperi Kapanen who sent Edmonton to the next round. Draisaitl spoke about the importance of depth in the playoffs as the Oilers reach the halfway point.

“It's huge, it's the only way of winning this time of year,” Draisaitl told ESPN's Ryan S. Clark. “Eight teams are good, so deep that you need everyone contributing. You need everybody playing their best, and our depth has been incredible. They've been winning us hockey games every night.”

The lack of production from the Oilers' depth cost them in the regular season. Kapanen scored only five goals in 57 games, Adam Henrique scored 12 times in 81 games, and Connor Brown scored only 13. All of those players have now scored massive goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Henrique had two goals in Game 4 to beat the Golden Knights and Brown hit the dagger in Game 1.

The Oilers now await the winner of the Jets-Stars series in the Western Conference Final. Last year, they needed seven games to unseat Dallas and make the Cup Final. They have not played the Jets in the playoffs since the 2021 first round, which Winnipeg took.

The Oilers will always have a chance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatil. While their scoring numbers have not been as gaudy as last year, they are still controlling play. The depth has come in and scored some big goals, both goaltenders have stepped up, and they are four wins away from winning the West again.

The Stars can close out the Jets on Thursday night. If they win, they will face the Oilers in the Western Conference Final.