The Edmonton Oilers are barrelling toward another playoff appearance. They are nine points clear of the playoff line with eight games to play, so it is only a matter of time before they clinch. Their recent games have been without Connor McDavid, who suffered an injury in the Oilers' March 20 game against the Jets. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun has the latest on McDavid's injury as the regular season winds down.

“The world No. 1, who joined his teammates for the morning skate in Vegas on Tuesday in a non-contact sweater, has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in a game on March 20,” LeBrun wrote. “The Oilers say they expect No. 97 back before the end of the regular season. More specifically, they don’t expect him on this current road trip, which wraps up Monday night in Anaheim…”

So he’ll probably be back in the last week of the regular season,” LeBrun continued. “Aside from playoff seeding within the Pacific Division, missing games right now isn’t the end of the world. A full tank of energy for the playoffs is what’s most important, and I think that’s how the Oilers are looking at it.”

McDavid has not lived up to his insane standards this regular season, but he can make this a season to remember with a great spring.

The Oilers want to wash last year's disappointment away

Last year, the Oilers went down 3-0 to start the Stanley Cup Final. It looked like it was going to be a quick end to a fantastic season for Edmonton, with Florida convincingly winning the title. Instead, McDavid went into psycho mode, putting up consecutive four-point games to force a Game 6. Stuart Skinner stood on his head in a 3-1 win to force a Game 7. Florida's win prevented the biggest collapse in recent Final history and left a bad taste in Edmonton's mouth.

McDavid still won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP after setting the playoff assist record. The Oilers made some changes in their bottom six that have not worked yet, but they can change that narrative in the playoffs. Trade deadline acquisition Trent Frederic is coming back from injury soon and could help bolster that group..

The Oilers will likely play the Los Angeles Kings once again in the first round. It will be the fourth consecutive year they square off, with Edmonton taking the first three. They need to have a healthy McDavid to win this battle for the fourth straight year.