If one thing is for sure, Shaquille O'Neal (aka Shaq) is a Swiftie, and he revealed his favorite Taylor Swift song from her extensive music career.

During an appearance on the Jason and Travis Kelce-hosted New Heights, Shaq started lip-syncing to “I Knew You Were Trouble” from Swift's Red album. All three guys began bopping around before he said, “That's my favorite song in the world, brotha. I love it,” he praised.

We knew @SHAQ could jam, but not like that 😅 TOMORROW. THE SHAQ EPISODE. pic.twitter.com/0Rtq4OfZ3D — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

That prompted Swift's boyfriend to praise the singer. Swift recently bought back her masters, and it cost a pretty penny to do so. Now, she has the rights to her original recordings. “Shout out to Tay Tay,” Kelce said. “Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back, so it's finally hers, too.”

What is Shaq's favorite Taylor Swift song?

As revealed on the New Heights podcast, Shaq's favorite song by Swift is “I Knew You Were Trouble.” It was released as a single over a month after the album dropped, and it was the third overall single from the album. Of course, Swift re-recorded it for Red (Taylor's Version), released in November 2021.

“I Knew You Were Trouble” remains one of Swift's most popular songs. She has played it 350 times in concert, the sixth-most of any song in her discography. Another song from Red, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” has more plays, with 369 to date.

Previously, Shaq met Swift at the Super Bowl in 2024. He told People that they had a encounter at Super Bowl 58, and she was there with her parents.

After greeting her with “Hello,” Shaq shook her and and asked for a picture so he could show his kids. He then said, “Love you” before their brief meeting ended. “I don't want to be the one that's like la la la la,” he explained, “and so it was very, very short. But she was very nice.”

Now that he has an in with Kelce, perhaps they will have a longer meeting next time. Maybe Shaq will join her on stage for “I Knew You Were Trouble” whenever she is on tour again.