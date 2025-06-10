Rumors have started circulating that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married after seeing a fake wedding invite for Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz's event.

Ellie Nottoli, an event planner, shared a picture of a letter addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce,” which, of course, led to speculation that the two are married (via @ciwyvv on X, formerly Twitter).

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXUSE ME pic.twitter.com/NirV7cZvKW — Jayy | no. 1 ciwyw stan!🩷| (@ciwyvv) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the “Cruel Summer” singer were seen at a different wedding over the weekend, but they still received the letter.

However, it should be noted that Nottoli clarified that it was not a real invite, as one fan in the comments noted. “The planner literally says this is not a real invite[,] and it's just for the video/designing process,” they wrote.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift married?

For now, it appears the marriage rumors have been debunked. If and when Kelce and Swift decide to tie the knot, it will be the biggest story in pop culture.

They started dating in 2023, and they have been going steady since. It is unknown when they intend to get married, but it could be coming.

A source recently said that their quiet offseason has opened their eyes to married life. “It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future,” said the source. “Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anybody's radar.”

But still, the two are not currently engaged, at least to the public's knowledge. If it is meant to be, it will happen, and the word will spread quickly.

Kelce and Swift have been enjoying a quiet offseason after the Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl 59 loss. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Chiefs, and Kelce was largely a non-factor in the game.

After the loss, Kelce contemplated his future. He mulled retirement before ultimately deciding to return for a 13th season in the NFL.

Now, the Chiefs will hope to win another Super Bowl with Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. They have won three already, and they are aiming for a fourth in 2025.