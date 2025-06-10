The Florida Panthers are now in complete control after going to take a 2-1 series lead against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. After going to overtime in the first two games of the series, the Panthers completely dominated Game 3 with a 6-1 win. Florida opened up a comfortable lead in the first period of this game with two goals, ahe second goal of the period came on the power play, which was the Panthers' fourth of the period.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the period on the power play, and after the goal, Brad Marchand had some words for the Oilers:

Brad Marchand told the Oilers to "use their heads" after the Panthers PPG on Edmonton's 4th penalty of the first period 😳 pic.twitter.com/BMQQLHETK4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Oilers clearly didn't play their best hockey in the first period, and that continued throughout the game. The second period got off to a much better start as Edmonton got on the board to make it 2-1, but it was all downhill after that. The Panthers had a response as they were able to add two more goals in the period, and it was 4-1 by the time the third rolled around.

Edmonton was in big trouble going into the final period as a three-goal deficit is obviously not something that you want to see in the Stanley Cup Final. Crazy comebacks happen, but the Panthers weren't letting the Oilers get back in this one.

Just like the first two periods, the Panthers dominated in the third as well. They added two more goals and eventually won the game 6-1. This one was never close, and it was a dominant victory by Florida to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Edmonton will look to even up the series when Game 4 rolls around on Thursday night. The two teams will get underway at 8:00 ET from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and the game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max. If the Panthers take Game 4, the Oilers are going to be heading home staring at a 3-1 deficit in the series. If the Oilers win, the series will be tied at two, and this will turn into a three-game series with two of the three games in Edmonton.