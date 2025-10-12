Canadian left winger Jonah Gadjovich joined the Florida Panthers back in July 2023 after two seasons with the San Jose Sharks. The 55th pick of the 2017 NHL draft has since signed multiple deals, including a two-year extension back in March 2024 that keeps him with the Panthers until the 2025-26 season.

The Panthers have now announced another two-year extension on what was Gadjovich’s 27th birthday, on October 12, sealing his stay until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

“Two more years of Gadjo!” the Panthers wrote on their X handle over a picture of the forward.

"Two more years of Gadjo!" the Panthers wrote on their X handle over a picture of the forward.

The new deal is said to pay him $905,000 in each of the next two years, a comprehensive rise from the $775,000 he is currently making as part of his league minimum deal.

“Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice. He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida,” the Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said via the same statement.

Gadjovich has appeared in two games this season for Florida with one assist and six hits, the latter tied for the team lead. Over the past three seasons with Florida, he leads qualified Panthers in hits rate at 19.54 per 60 minutes (minimum 10 games).

He recorded three points in 16 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including a Game 7 goal in Round 2 at Toronto. Gadjovich has played 162 NHL regular-season games with the Panthers, the Sharks, and the Vancouver Canucks, totaling 10 goals, nine assists, 19 points, 312 penalty minutes, and 412 hits.

Across the 2023–24 and 2024–25 regular seasons, he logged 164 penalty minutes in 81 games, ranking among the league’s most penalized per game. Gadjovich was part of the franchise’s back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2024 and 2025.

Before turning pro, he posted 155 points in 228 OHL games with Owen Sound and scored 46 goals in 2016–17 to earn OHL Second All-Star Team honors.