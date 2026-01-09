The Charlotte Hornets came into their game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday looking to add to their current win streak. However, to get a win, the Hornets were going to have to do so without Brandon Miller as he was ejected after picking up two technical fouls.

Brandon Miller was ejected early in the third quarter of the Hornets’ game against the Pacers after his two technical fouls came as a result of arguing a call with the officials. At the time of his ejection, he had played 19 minutes and had finished with six points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. As of publication, the Hornets held a slim lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets had been playing much better as of late, having gone 4-4 in their last eight games. Part of the reason for the more consistent play was due to the team having a full slate of health. Miller himself had missed 13 consecutive games earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury.

Miller has appeared in a total of 20 games at a little over 30 minutes per game. He had been averaging 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 84.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller is part of a solid young core the Hornets have, including LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges. Against the Pacers though, the Hornets made the decision to bring Ball off the bench amid a back-to-back.