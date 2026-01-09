The New York Yankees have yet to make a splashy addition this offseason, much to the chagrin of their intensely passionate fan base, but they were able to resolve seven arbitration cases before Thursday's deadline, per YES Network's Jack Curry. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will unsurprisingly cost the organization the most money, as he agrees to a $10.5 million 2026 salary after blasting 31 home runs in 130 games. Closer David Bednar reached a deal for $9 million.

Former Rookie of the Year Luis Gil ($2.1625 million), shortstop Anthony Volpe (3.475M), relief pitcher Camilo Doval ($6.1M), infielder Jose Caballero ($2M) and reliever Fernando Cruz ($1.45M) all avoid arbitration as well. The Yankees can now move through a pivotal winter without having to attend a hearing. They still have important matters to address, including the free agency status of outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Although the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays have all garnered varying levels of praise, New York still has enough time to win the offseason. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman seemingly has multiple avenues he can explore to increase the ballclub's World Series chances. However, the players mentioned above could also be instrumental to a potential championship quest.

Yankees look to homegrown talent, 2025 midseason acquisitions for a needed spark

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is entering the final season of his contract and should be especially motivated in 2026. He is one of the most important batters in the Yankees' lineup. Though, there may not be a bigger offensive X-factor than Anthony Volpe. If the former Gold Glove winner can finally develop into a dependable hitter, the whole perception surrounding this squad dramatically changes.

Camilo Doval will be looking to bounce back as well. The 2023 National League co-saves leader struggled after landing in The Bronx at the trade deadline. He recorded a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched. With Devin Williams and Luke Weaver now in Queens, the Dominican right-hander is even more valuable. The same logic applies to Fernando Cruz, who will join Doval in backing up two-time All-Star David Bednar.

Luis Gil is flying under the radar after missing more than half the 2025 campaign with a high-grade lat strain, but do not be deceived, he could be the third-best hurler in the starting rotation after Gerrit Cole and Max Fried. Jose Caballero should not be forgotten himself. He possesses the speed and defensive versatility that fans have been clamoring for during the Brian Cashman era.

It will take these guys, and maybe a couple more, to launch the Yankees back to the American League apex.