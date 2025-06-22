The 2024–25 NHL season officially ended with the Florida Panthers dismantling the Edmonton Oilers in six games to claim their second straight Stanley Cup Final win. Once again, they beat the Oilers on hockey’s biggest stage. After the celebration, Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk spoke honestly about what’s next. When asked about the upcoming season, he did not hold back.

pic.twitter.com/v3LZobHXyY — x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Hopefully another best year ever,” he said. “I don’t know. I think I want to get used to this, this whole winning thing. So, I guess it starts with coming out at the start of the year again. And then, hopefully, we can win the Olympics and win another Cup.”

Tkachuk’s passion came through clearly.

“I mean, this winning, it’s addictive here,” he added. “We are officially… you know, this feeling, it’s amazing. I think you can officially call us a dynasty, or close to it, or whatever the case is.”

He ended with praise for his teammates.

“Hopefully we can keep building on that. It’s a special group. A special group of people. And we deserve it, for how hard we work and everything we’ve put into this.”

Article Continues Below

Matthew Tkachuk made his presence felt for the Panthers in Game 6. He scored to stretch Florida’s lead to 2-0 before the end of the first period, following an early goal from Sam Reinhart. Tkachuk joined the offensive surge that powered a 5–1 victory. Reinhart, meanwhile, delivered a historic performance, matching a feat last achieved by Wayne Gretzky. Tkachuk also shined in Game 4. He scored two power-play goals in a hard-fought loss, refusing to let up even as the Oilers responded.

With this latest triumph, the Panthers have ascended into rarefied air. They are now just the fourth franchise in the last 30 years to win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, joining the storied ranks of the Red Wings (1997–98), Penguins (2016–17), and Lightning (2020–21).

Even more impressive, the Panthers have reached the Stanley Cup Final three years in a row, a run that began with a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. This achievement cements the Panthers’ place as one of the defining teams of the modern NHL era.

Two straight titles, and still gaining momentum. The Panthers didn’t just defend their crown; they delivered a statement. This team isn’t merely winning. It’s building a legacy.

The dynasty talk? It’s no longer a question. It’s a conversation they now belong in.