The Stanley Cup isn't going elsewhere for at least another year. The Florida Panthers successfully defended their NHL crown, as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in six games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final that reached its conclusion Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Panthers closed out the series with a 5-1 dismantling of Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who, for the second year in a row, lost to the same team in the NHL finals for another bridesmaid finish.

Panthers star center Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for being the best player in the playoffs, but he also gave a big praise for veteran Brad Marchand, whose impact on Florida in the postseason can't be understated. During a postgame interview on the ice, Bennett, who led the Panthers in the playoffs with 15 goals to go with seven assists, highlighted the experience of having someone like Marchand, now a two-time Stanley Cup champion, on the team.

“That guy is the biggest dog I think I've ever played with,Bennett said of Marchand while being interviewed by David Amber and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

“He's f*****g incredible. But this guy [is] the best leader. He leads by example, he speaks up, he's fearless out there. I've been telling him this whole playoffs ‘We're following you,' and we followed him this whole playoffs. It was incredible.”

Marchand, who turned 37 years old in May, was acquired by the Panthers from the Boston Bruins via a blockbuster trade before March's deadline. He proved to Florida that he could be more than just a depth guy for the team, especially in the playoffs, where he was among the biggest Panthers contributors. In the Oilers series, Marchand led Florida with six goals, including two game-winners. He was a plus-6 overall against Edmonton, which didn't have the firepower to keep up with the Panthers despite having Hart Memorial Trophy winners Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the fold.

Marchand is an unrestricted free agent, and while he's not that young anymore, he should still garner significant attention in the market, thanks in large part to his body of work during the Panthers' playoff run.