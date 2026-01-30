The New York Rangers are in the process of tearing down the house as they endure a lost season and the Florida Panthers may be a beneficiary.

The Rangers were a Stanley Cup favorite just a few short seasons ago and the belief was they would have a bounce-back season this year after failing to make the postseason a year ago. However, the Rangers have struggled to play decent hockey at Madison Square Garden this year and their poor play at home has left them buried in the Eastern Conference.

As a result, management is determined to get rid of established veteran players who can help other teams that are legitimate playoff contenders. None of the players that the Rangers are willing to trade carry as much value as explosive forward Artemi Panarin. The Rangers have pulled Panarin from the lineup because they don't want to risk an injury to a player who appears to be their top trade asset.

Panarin is still on the New York roster, but there appears to be interest from the Florida Panthers. That's certainly a team that Panarin would prefer to play for since the Panthers are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

However, there may be a hangup that could keep the Panthers from finalizing a deal for Panarin. General manager Bill Zito may be hesitating with Panarin because he may not feel good about offering the 34-year-old left wing a long-term contract, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. While that's the route that the Panthers went when they extended Brad Marchand after winning the cup a year ago, they may not have the same inclination when it comes to making Panarin a long-term asset.