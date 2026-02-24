The Tennessee Titans will be selecting No. 4 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft in the beautiful city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Robert Saleh took over as head coach, and many are excited about the changes made in the building. Brian Daboll is the new offensive coordinator, and quarterback Cam Ward is going to love working with those two coaches.

With Daboll's history of improving QB play, this allows Saleh to extend most of his focus to the defensive side of the ball, his specialty. There is a great chance that the Titans select a defensive player in the first round of the NFL Draft in a few months, while also being very active in free agency.

ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Titans selecting Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese in his latest mock draft. He is considered to be one of the best, if not the best, defensive prospects in this draft. In this instance, Reese would actually be the third defensive player taken and second from Ohio State.

“Reese's instincts and burst are all over the tape. I'm still ranking him as a linebacker at the moment, and he could help Tennessee there. But new coach Robert Saleh might very well move him to the edge, where he played the majority of the time in 2025. Although the Titans' 42 sacks tied for 12th most last season, 11 of them came from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on the interior. The edge is a weakness. Reese could be a high-impact player in this unit no matter where he lines up.”

This offseason could tell a big story about the direction the Titans are heading in.