On Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. Coby White will be making his official return to the United Center after being traded to Charlotte.

During warmups, White took time to reflect on the moment he felt his career in Chicago was over, per Will Gottlieb of CHGO Bulls. His last game with the Bulls came on Feb. 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that game, White scored 21 points and played 30 minutes.

Ultimately, White had a gut instinct that it would happen.

“I had a feeling it was…You can read between the lines. It ain't hard in this league and this business to see what's going on.”

"I had a feeling it was…You can read between the lines. It ain't hard in this league and this business to see what's going on." 🗣️ Coby White on playing his last game with Bulls (🎥: @Will_Gottlieb ) pic.twitter.com/fFTcUV26XL — CHGO Bulls (@CHGO_Bulls) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, White's former Bulls teammate Tre Jones is looking forward to the occasion, per Tina Nguyen of Fox 32. During practice, Jones said he fully expected White to do whatever it took to suit up even while recovering from a calf injury.

Article Continues Below

“We felt like he was gonna push to come back this game, for sure,” Jones said. “It's a quick turnaround to play your former team. We know what he brings to the table. He can space the floor really well & score at a high level.”

#Bulls Tre Jones on Coby White: "We felt like he was gonna push to come back this game, for sure. It's a quick turnaround to play your former team." Jones also added, "we know what he brings to the table. He can space the floor really well & score at a high level." #NBA pic.twitter.com/b9LhSLGHXG — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) February 24, 2026

White still hasn't played a game for the Hornets. Meanwhile, he was averaging 18.6 points and 4.7 assists in 29 games with the Bulls.

Also, the Hornets are knocking on the door of the play-in game with a 27-31 record. Charlotte has won seven out of their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Bulls are experiencing their first nine-game losing streak in seven years.