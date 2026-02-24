The Buffalo Bills had another nightmare meltdown in the playoffs in 2025. Buffalo lost an overtime heartbreaker to Denver in the Divisional Round, which led to Sean McDermott being fired. Now the Bills are ready to reload this offseason and make yet another run at the Super Bowl in 2026. One recent mock draft gave Buffalo some much-needed firepower on offense.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave Josh Allen a new offensive weapon in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. Kiper paired the Bills with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.

“Boston's hands, catch radius and vision would quickly make him a go-to option for quarterback Josh Allen,” Kiper wrote on Tuesday. “He finished with 881 yards and 11 scores last season, bullying opposing cornerbacks along the way.”

Boston was the fourth wide receiver off the board in Kiper's mock. He went behind Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon, and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

The Bills need to find some stability in their wide receiver room. That could make Boston a welcome addition in Buffalo. Though in fairness, any rookie receiver will be a welcome sight for the Bills.

“Buffalo's receiver room has a lot of questions and lacks a true WR1, all due respect to Khalil Shakir,” Kiper added. “After being called out by ownership last month, Keon Coleman's future with the team is murky. Brandin Cooks and Gabe Davis are free agents. Joshua Palmer was injured and limited to 22 catches on the season. And Tyrell Shavers tore an ACL in the playoffs. So, this one seems obvious.”

Boston is a physical receiver, standing tall at 6-foot-4, 209 pounds. He would bring a different set of skills that Shakir and the rest of Buffalo's playmakers do not have.

The Bills would also be smart to seek out a new wide receiver during free agency. But that could be difficult considering their salary cap situation.

Buffalo is still $12.35 million over the 2026 salary cap just weeks before free agency.

Bills fans should stay alert for a flurry of moves over the next few weeks as Buffalo balances their budget before another important offseason.