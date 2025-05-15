The Los Angeles Kings are sure to have some significant changes when they take the ice at the start of the 2025-26 season. New general manager Ken Holland is not going to sit on his hands as he prepares his roster for a run at the Stanley Cup. However, he is not going to make a change behind the bench where head coach Jim Hiller directs his players. Hiller has been told that he will be back as the head coach of the Kings.

Holland was hired by the Kings to replace Rob Blake, who had served as the Kings' general manager for nine years. He had his introductory press conference Thursday, and the former Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers boss did more than make his first impressions with the local media. He said that he had been meeting with Hiller for several hours and that the coach would be returning to his position as head coach next season.

The Kings had an excellent regular season as they finished second in the Pacific Division behind the Vegas Golden Knights. However, after winning the first two games of their playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, the Kings failed to win another game and were eliminated by the Oilers in six games.

That has been the fate of the Kings for each of the last four seasons. Losing to the same team each year is frustrating for the team's coaches, players and fans, but it demonstrates that the Kings are clearly lacking in certain areas because they can't get past their rival.

Holland, Hiller have significant talent to work with

The Kings enjoyed tremendous success during the regular season as they had a 48-25-9 record and finished with 105 points. Los Angeles was especially formidable when playing at home, as the Kings had a 31-6-4 record when playing at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings appear to have a solid core of quality players that Holland can count on next season. Left wing Adrian Kempe is becoming one of the more dangerous scorers in the league. He led the Kings with 35 goals and 38 assists for 73 points. The 28-year-old should be a threat for 40 goals or more next season.

Anze Kopitar remains one of the best two-way players in the league. He scored 21 goals and 67 points with a plus-14 rating.

Kevin Fiala is one of the best power play performers in the league. He score 35 goals last season and 14 of his tallies came with the man advantage.