Alyssa Thomas is no stranger to tough discussions. The Phoenix Mercury star is spearheading the third-best team in the WNBA. The proclaimed “engine” is firing on all cylinders, on and off the basketball court.

During Friday's media availability at the WNBA All-Star, Thomas detailed her stance on the collective bargaining agreement discussions.

“I think in the past when we’d talk lockout, it was hard,” Thomas said via Desert Wave Media Co. “So many young players don't knowing, but I think we have a united front, and now people understand more and more how important that can be, so it’s exciting that we’re all on the same page.

“If a lockout is what it comes to, I think we’re prepared for that.”

The Phoenuix star isn't the only one bracing for a lockout. Fellow teammate Satou Sabally is more than ready for that to happen. After the Mercury All-Star starter called the CBA proposal ‘a slap in the face', many feel the same way.

Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese, and Natasha Cloud have expressed similar and just as potent sentiments. Nearly 24 hours earlier, the players and the league had a meeting, where nothing transpired.

That could be part of Thomas's stance. Although she wasn't in the meeting, she has been involved in these conversations throughout her entire career.

Mercury's Alyssa Thomas has united stance amid CBA negotiations

Many players have echoed the same concerns regarding the new CBA. Some of the issues include player salaries, player experience, and revenue sharing.

They want a more profitable model, and one that reflects the growing nature of the WNBA. The last two rookie classes have elevated the league and have put it in the national spotlight.

Casual sports fans are seeing how elite these women are at their craft.

With the CBA set to expire in October, it seems more likely than not that the players will lockout. Leagues like Unrivaled and Athletes Unlimited provide a pathway for players to get the reps they need.

Not to mention, a handful of players still go overseas to countries like China and Spain to participate in those respective leagues.

Either way, Thomas, her Mercury organization, and others around the WNBA will continue to fight for a more balanced and beneficial CBA.