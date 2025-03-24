The Los Angeles Kings are on a roll as the playoff race heats up across the league. The Kings demolished the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday to end their eight-game winning streak. On Sunday, the Kings played host to the Boston Bruins. Los Angeles may have played the night before, but it did not show as Anze Kopitar and company took care of business.

Kopitar scored a goal in his team's 7-2 win over the Bruins at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Quinton Byfield and Adrian Kempe also contributed with two points each. This win takes Los Angeles to a 39-21-9 record on the 2024-25 campaign. This is good enough for 87 points, tying them with the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division.

This win is also rather historic in nature. Los Angeles has now earned points in each of their last 14 home games. This is a new franchise record, according to the team's public relations team.

Kings dominate Bruins in record-setting night

Los Angeles could not have started the game in a worse fashion than they did. The Bruins took the lead in the first period. In fact, they took the lead less than 20 seconds into the game. Elias Lindholm scored to give his team a 1-0 lead.

However, the Kings certainly rebounded. They went on to take the lead before the end of the first period. And they established a two-goal lead heading into the third. In the final frame, the Kings finally pulled away. A three-goal third period helped cement a 7-2 win in front of their home fans.

“It's impressive, there's no question and one I think we share with everybody, with our fans, with the city. That's what I think we're proud about. That's all of us. We should all be pretty proud of that, not just the players but the fans as well,” Kings head coach Jim Hiller said of his team's new record, via team beat reporter Zach Dooley.

The Kings are likely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2025. And they are playing some great hockey at the right time. Los Angeles is off on Monday before hitting the ice on Tuesday to face the New York Rangers.