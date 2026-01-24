The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors NBA game will not be played on Saturday due to a fatal shooting in the area.

The teams were scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday. The game has since been postponed to Sunday night at 5:30 p.m. ET, the league announced in an official statement.

“The National Basketball Association game scheduled for today between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed,” the statement read. “The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community. The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Jan. 25) at 5:30 p.m. ET at Target Center.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zETGHzpYX5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 24, 2026

The shooting allegedly involved a local citizen engaging in a confrontation with a federal agent, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The incident marked the third public shooting involving a federal agent in Minnesota in January, including the second in the last week.

The shooting occurred at roughly 9 a.m. locally, according to CBS News. Minneapolis police confirmed the victim was a 37-year-old man believed to be a local resident.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement revealing that the agents opened fire at the man, who approached officers with a 9 mm handgun.

Federal agents have flooded Minnesota in the last month due to a widespread “immigration enforcement operation.” The ongoing incident has sparked public outrage, particularly following the controversial death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, which has led to nationwide protests against ICE.

The NBA has been altering its schedule more than usual lately, but primarily due to weather concerns. The league adjusted a few other tip-off times to accommodate a major snowstorm expected to hit the United States over the weekend.