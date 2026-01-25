Tyrese Haliburton is speaking out amid the killing of a man in Minneapolis by ICE agents.

On Jan. 24, a man who has since been identified as Alex Pretti was killed by the federal agents, which has sparked outrage nationwide. Haliburton, who is a point guard for the Indiana Pacers, is using his platform to spread awareness about the incident.

Haliburton wrote a simple yet direct post on X: “Alex Pretti was murdered.”

NBA icon Isaiah Thomas also has spoken out about the killing of Pretti as the video continues to circulate on every major social media platform.

“6 guys beating the s**t outta ONE person then KILLING him!!” the two-time NBA champion wrote. “F**k the ICE agents. 6 against one and y'all still shoot and kill somebody. Yall had him out numbered and decided to KILL him like it was a video game and he can just he his life back smh.”

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Unrivaled co-founder made a bold statement following the killing as she shared a sign that read, “Abolish ICE.”

The NBA nor the WNBA has not made a statement at this time.

What happened in Minneapolis ICE killing?

On Jan. 24, Pretti was shot and killed by a federal agent. Pretti was a 37-year-old ICU nurse and police believed he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry. The federal agents have been criticized on how they handled the situation with one Minneapolis resident telling CNN that they did not check his pulse once he was shot.

“Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice. Instead of doing either of those things, the (federal immigration) agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds,” they said.

This incident follows another Minneapolis ICE killing of Renée Good earlier this month. Good was in her car at the time of her death which has since been ruled a homicide caused by “multiple gunshot wounds.” She was a mother of three and an American citizen.

“We are aware of the release of basic information by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner acknowledging the death of Renee Good as a Homicide,” attorney Antonio Romanucc said in a statement to PEOPLE following the ruling. “We are still waiting for their full report and hope that they communicate with Renee’s family and share their report before releasing any further information to the public.”