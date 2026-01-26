There is so much unrest going on in the state of Minnesota right now that basketball has taken a backseat for them, understandably so. Some things are simply bigger than basketball, and the ongoing protests in the city of Minneapolis are going to be taking center stage, especially over the Minnesota Timberwolves' 111-85 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

This game was initially scheduled on Sunday night, with the ongoing protests forcing the NBA into rescheduling the game for Monday. The Timberwolves clearly looked out of it, which is the least surprising thing considering the agitation the city is experiencing at the moment following a violent turn of events over the weekend.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was the latest to speak up about the issue at hand, sending a message for the city of Minneapolis amid these trying times.

“Man I just love Minnesota, all the love and support they show me, so I’m behind them. I’m behind whatever they with. I don’t really have social media so I’m not in tune with everything. I’ve heard about the stuff going on. Me and my family are definitely praying for everyone,” Edwards said, via Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage.

— Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) January 26, 2026

Timberwolves try to weather the storm amid city-wide unrest

The city of Minneapolis has come into the forefront after two killings have stunned the entire nation. Amid all that, the Timberwolves have to try and put the ball through the basket. That is not the easiest thing to do, not when there are bigger things going on outside the four corners of Target Center.

In addition to Edwards, a few NBA players have already spoken out about the matter, with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton showing his support for the aggrieved. Former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has also spoken up about the two instances of senseless violence that's been ongoing in the city. Stephen Curry has also said his piece.