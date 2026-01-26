On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost their fifth straight game against the Golden State Warriors in blowout fashion. This matchup was originally slated as a national TV game for Saturday afternoon, but that changed after a second ICE agent-involved shooting in the city in three weeks, which prompted the league to postpone the game to Sunday.

Hearts were heavy inside the Target Center on Sunday afternoon in the wake of the latest violence, and after the game, Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle gave his thoughts on the situation.

“Regardless of politics, there’s a human aspect to it, for me I have kids, I have family, for me the job as a man is to be the protector of the house. You see things like that and obviously, it’s tough, it’s hard to stomach things like that… regardless of whatever’s going on, when somebody loses their life, you never want to see that,” said Randle, per Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage on X, formerly Twitter.

Randle also spoke on his love for the Minneapolis community, which he has been a part of since his trade from the New York Knicks prior to the 2024-25 season.

“From the minute I’ve been here, Minneapolis has been great for me, fans and community have been really behind me. Everybody, neighbors, the community I live in, the school my son goes to, just everything, it’s been nothing but a joy since I been here, so it’s tough.”

Some fans criticized the NBA for rescheduling the game between the Timberwolves and Warriors for such a short amount of time later than it was originally to be played.

Meanwhile, the two teams will take the floor once again on Monday night in Minnesota for a rematch. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 9:30 pm ET.