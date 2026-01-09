The Miami Hurricanes are looking to reach the promised land once again. Standing in their way of playing for a National Championship is the Ole Miss Rebels. In what has been a wild College Football Playoff, this side of the bracket has a 10-seed facing a 6-seed.

Early on, Ole Miss tailback Kewan Lacy ripped off a 73-yard touchdown run. That gave the underdog Runnin' Rebels a 7-3 lead. But Miami bounced right back with a lengthy, 15-play drive. On that drive, though, they lost a key pass catcher.

Facing a 3rd-and-7, Miami's Elija Lofton made a 15-yard catch over the middle. He was rocked by the Ole Miss safety, somehow hanging onto the ball. Lofton would leave the game and need to be carted to the locker room.

What a snag by Elija Lofton

pic.twitter.com/wRWBwuy4au — New Era Prep (@EraPrep) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

His efforts were paid off as Miami finished the drive on a 4-yard touchdown by CharMar Brown. Carson Beck later found wide receiver Keelan Marion on a blown coverage for a 52-yard touchdown. That put the Hurricanes up 17-10, but Ole Miss tacked on a field goal before halftime.

It remains to be seen whether Lofton will return to the game. Miami is not the only team whose offense was hit by the injury bug, though.

Following Lacy's 23rd rushing touchdown of the season (tying Tim Tebow for third most in single-season SEC history), he left the game with a hamstring injury. His return is also questionable.

The winner of Thursday's game will face either the Indiana Hoosiers or the Oregon Ducks. The Big Ten schools will kick off Friday night in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl from Atlanta, GA.