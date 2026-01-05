The Cleveland Browns moved forward on a seismic day. GM Andrew Berry addressed the organization and fan base directly as Kevin Stefanski faced the reality of a firing. He spoke with clarity about Kevin Stefanski, the Browns, and the standard that now defines the franchise after missing the NFL Playoffs. Berry stays in charge and called the move difficult but necessary.

Berry highlighted relationships, leadership, and the need to elevate results. He also owned the disappointment of a 5–12 season and the uneven offense. The tone was calm. The message was firm and the Browns turn the page.

GM Andrew Berry on Coach Stefanski’s impact on the organization and the team's focus on the steps ahead pic.twitter.com/RrvDYhz7bl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

Berry also praised Stefanski’s six-year run and the way he guided the locker room through chaos and injuries. He called Stefanski a partner and stabilizing force who built trust and invested daily energy in the building. He pointed to professionalism and growth inside a young roster. Yet performance still drives decisions. The Browns were eliminated after the Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and a late two-game winning streak could not change the math. Even the 20–18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, sealed by Shedeur Sanders’ composed final drive and a game-winning field goal — arrived as a closing note, not a lifeline.

Article Continues Below

What Berry’s words say about the Browns' future

Andrew Berry’s statement also looked ahead. First, he emphasized matching a young, already elite defense with an offense that must grow quickly. Next, he made it clear that the next hire must teach, develop, and command belief. From there, the Browns will search for a leader who maximizes heavy investment on that side of the ball. At the same time, history matters here. Stefanski delivered two playoff pushes in 2020 and 2023 and won Coach of the Year in both seasons.

Those highs remain and will always live in Cleveland memory. However, missing the NFL Playoffs again made the Kevin Stefanski firing feel unavoidable. So now, the search asks the loud question every Browns fan is asking tonight: who is ready to take this roster farther than it has gone before?