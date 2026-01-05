The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-27 thanks to a missed field goal from Tyler Loop. They started 1-5, weathered multiple Lamar Jackson injuries, and gave themselves a 44-yard field goal to make the playoffs. But now, rumors are swirling that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could be fired. He gave a short answer on his desire to remain in Baltimore.

“Asked if he wants another shot with this team, Harbaugh said, ‘yeah, I love these guys,'” Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported.

Harbaugh has been the Ravens coach for 18 seasons, winning one Super Bowl and posting a 180-113 regular-season record. But playoff futility in the Lamar Jackson era has left him on thin ice. With an 8-9 season in the books and missing the playoffs, Harbaugh could be on the way out.

Article Continues Below

The Ravens have a franchise quarterback and a talented group on defense that should make them Super Bowl contenders next season. A new head coach could give them the spark they need to finally get over the hump. Even with Harbaugh's sterling resume and a lot of regular-season success, his run may be over.

In Jackson's eight seasons as the Ravens quarterback, they have finished top ten in points four times. 2025 was their second-worst offensive season in the Jackson era, with only 2020 ranking as worse in terms of points. Jackson's injury is certainly a reason why, as is Derrick Henry taking a step back. But could that lead to an offensive play-caller coming in as the next head coach?

The Ravens have only had three head coaches in franchise history. Brian Billick was in charge for the nine seasons before Harbaugh landed there, so it is a patient organization that likes stability. But too much of those traits can be a bad thing, too. It may be the end of the road for Harbaugh in Charm City after Sunday's loss.