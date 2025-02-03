The Minnesota Wild were soundly defeated on Saturday night by the Ottawa Senators, losing a 6-0 final score in which they managed only 16 shots on goal while allowing 52.

And the considerable loss on the scoreboard wasn't the only loss by the Wild, who soon be without forward Ryan Hartman thanks to his actions that resulted in a match penalty and game misconduct.

After a face-off near the end of the second period, Hartman drove Senators forward Tim Stutzle into the ice; Stutzle emerged with a cut on his eyebrow.

Expand Tweet

As a result, the NHL Department of Player Safety has offered Hartman, who has been suspended multiple times in his career, an in-person hearing.

Because he's been offered an in-person hearing, there's a chance that Hartman could be suspended as long as six games. However, Hartman could also choose to refuse the in-person hearing and instead do it via phone.

The Wild will next play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday; they're already without forward Kirill Kaprizov, who landed on Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury.

Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended before and is considered a repeat offender

Ryan Hartman, who is playing in the first season of a three-year contract with the Wild, has been suspended on multiple occasions during his career. He earned a multi-game suspension in 2023 after a dangerous trip on Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, while also getting slapped with a multi-game suspension after tossing his stick in the direction of an on-ice official last season.

He also was suspended in his first season with the Wild for interference, while also getting suspended for a game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs while a member of the Nashville Predators. Additionally, Hartman has been slapped with various fines for on-ice infractions seven times.

Hartman has scored just seven goals with 10 assists in 48 games played in 2024-25; he's scored 135 goals with 160 assists in 628 career NHL games while also racking up 637 penalty minutes.