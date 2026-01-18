The Montreal Canadiens are well on their way to a second consecutive playoff berth after a lengthy rebuild. They made a big trade in the offseason for Noah Dobson, but a smaller move made in November has paid off as well. The Canadiens picked up Alexandre Texier mid-season and have rewarded his strong play with a two-year, $5 million contract extension. Was it a good bet for the team and good value for the player?

Texier started the season with the St Louis Blues, scoring one point in eight games before he was released on November 22. The Canadiens scooped him up the next day, signing him to a $1 million deal for the remainder of the season. With 16 points in 27 games playing a top-six role, Texier earned the pay upgrade.

When the Canadiens made the Dobson deal, they traded two first-round picks and forward Emil Heineman, who played in their bottom six in 2024-25. So with fewer big names in the pipeline and Heineman out the door, they needed a winger. Texier has filled that need well.

While the Canadiens are focused on making the playoffs in 2026 and filling needs at the deadline, this deal has an impact on the offseason. With Patrik Laine coming off the books and both goalies entering the final year of their deals, they need a strong sense of their payroll to improve the team. Locking in Texier as a part of the core is a solid move, and they did not overpay for it.

The Canadiens get an A- for the Texier contract. With no trade protection, they will be able to get out of the deal if it is a true disaster. But it should be another strong deal on GM Kent Hughes' resume since he took over the Habs.

Alexandre Texier has revived his career with the Canadiens

Article Continues Below

Texier was a second-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 Draft. He had a decent run there, with 49 points in 123 games through the 2021-22 season. At 22 years old, he left the NHL to play one year in the Swiss League after leaving the Blue Jackets for personal reasons. The French product cited a need to be closer to home.

After one season there, he was back with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, putting up a career high 30 points in 78 games. That led the Blues to sign him in free agency, which did not go as well. With 12 points in 39 games across two seasons, his time in the Show Me State ended in November. Now, Texier is with the Canadiens and thriving.

Despite the lack of scoring from Texier in the past, the Canadiens are betting his recent play will carry over for two more seasons. If it does, Texier will be a free agent at 28 years old after 2.5 seasons in the biggest hockey market. If he performs, especially in the playoffs for the Habs, he will become a household name.

Texier's career has been far from perfect in many ways. From a promising second-round prospect to a mid-season free agent, the scriptwriters aren't loving the movie pitch quite yet. But if he can take this opportunity, playing in the top six for the Canadiens, and parlay it into a big contract and great playoff goals, his career will be back on track.

Texier gets an A+ for this deal, as it looked just three months ago like it may never come his way. Locking into two years on a team with playoff aspirations is a great bet for his future production. And with big games coming for the Habs soon, the spotlight will be on Texier to live up to this contract.