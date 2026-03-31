The Montreal Canadiens have won five straight games. The Canadiens are firmly in a playoff spot and are looking to make a push to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now, one of their key defensemen will be missing the rest of the regular season and will also miss the start of the playoffs, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

“(The Canadiens) say defenseman Alexandre Carrier will be out for 2-4 weeks with an “upper-body” injury – which could sideline him for the start of the playoffs,” Seravalli posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Carrier last played on Sunday, when he played just over 19 minutes in the 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. It is not clear when he was injured. Still, this could be a major loss for the Canadiens. He has played in all 73 games so far for the team, finding the back of the net seven times while adding 15 assists. Further, he has been key on the defensive side of the ice from his blueline position.

The Canadiens end the regular season on April 14, which is just two weeks away. With the playoffs starting on April 18, it would be on the earliest side of the timeline to get him back for the playoffs. Still, if the Canadiens can advance in the playoffs, they should see the return of their blueliner. Currently, the Canadiens are set to play against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the playoffs, without home ice advantage. Although the Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning are tied at the top of the standings, meaning it could be a trip to Tampa for the Habs.

The Canadiens are 42-21-10 on the season, which is good for third in the Atlantic Division, and just four points back for first place. They return to the ice on Tuesday night in a massive division clash agaisnt the Lightning.