The Denver Broncos are looking for ways to improve this offseason on the heels of their impressive 2025 campaign, in which they secured the number one seed in the AFC and made it to the conference championship game. Still, there is a lot of work to be done for the Broncos in order to reach the truly elite tier in the NFL.

Recently, Broncos head coach Sean Payton participated in coaches interviews, and at one point, he acknowledged the situation his team is in with quarterback Bo Nix not yet making a lot of money.

“Everyone would say you got Bo on his rookie deal. Well no kidding,” said Payton, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos on X, formerly Twitter.

He then spoke on the team's relative lack of free agency transactions this offseason, once again keeping things blunt.

“Frenzy is what you don't want,” he said.

It has certainly not been a frenzy for Denver so far this offseason. The Broncos did swing a trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to help give Nix more targets downfield, but overall, many fans have been underwhelmed by Denver's lack of moves so far this offseason.

However, Payton did clarify that “It's not ‘let's run it back'. I hate that term. It's anything but that.”

He also directly addressed fans who might not be thrilled with the offseason so far.

“Our fan base is extremely important to us, but we're going to do what we think is best for the team,” he said.

Overall, the Broncos still have one of the best defensive units in the entire NFL landscape, one that completely shut down Drake Maye and the New England Patriots' offense in the AFC Championship Game. However, it still wasn't enough to get the win, as Denver's own offense came to a grinding halt in blizzard-like conditions at Mile High Field.

It remains to be seen what other moves the Broncos will look to make leading up to the NFL Draft.