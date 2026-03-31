One of the big questions heading into the upcoming NFL Draft cycle is who will be the second quarterback taken off the board, with Indiana Hoosiers national champion Fernando Mendoza widely expected to be selected number one by the Las Vegas Raiders. Numerous candidates exist for the second spot, including Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who, for a time, looked like one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy last year.

Now, more information is coming to light on the interest that some teams share in both Simpson and fellow draft classmate, Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

“#Bama QB Ty Simpson, one of the NFL Draft’s top players at his position, has scheduled Top 30 visits with the #AZCardinals, #Dolphins, and #Browns, per me and (Mike Garafolo),” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “In addition, Simpson had a private workout with the #Jets.”

Additionally, Garafolo reported that Beck's pre-draft visit slate included the Cardinals, Dolphins, Steelers, and Jets, meaning that the Dolphins, Jets, and Cardinals were three teams that shared interest in both Simpson and Beck.

All three of those teams have questionable quarterback situations at best currently, so it makes sense that they would look to the NFL Draft to potentially alleviate the issue.

This NFL Draft class is not widely considered to be particularly deep at the quarterback position. For a time, Beck was thought of as a potential top pick during the beginning of his tenure at Georgia, but that has tapered off quite a bit over time, although Miami's run to the national championship game last year may have helped him out.

Meanwhile, Simpson got off to a scalding start to his tenure with Alabama, but his relative lack of experience, as well as his play down the stretch of last year, may have hurt his case for the NFL.

Fans will get their answers in late April when the draft gets underway.