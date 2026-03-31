There were not many NFL teams as fun to watch in 2025 than the Houston Texans. They would eventually fall to the New England Patriots in the playoffs in a game that did not go well for them. Quarterback CJ Stroud threw four interceptions, and the Texans would lose 28-16.

In the offseason, the Texans moved on from quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson. Johnson would then eventually sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. It is still unclear what his role will be. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans dropped a revelation on Johnson's time in Houston and with Stroud.

“Thank him for his service to Houston Texans. I think he did a really good job. Him and C.J. have a connection from back in HS, hate to see him go, but also the nature of our business, things like that happen. I think Jerrod is going to be a really good coach. Looking at everything where we were past three years, sometimes change of scenery, change of voice, how can we help C.J. best, maybe changing of the voice, who's giving him the information. From my perspective, lot of tough decisions, put us, the Texans, in the best position possible.”

Ryans then spoke about his star QB.

“For me to CJ, I let him know that again. Just reaffirm that support for him. And also, I see a guy who's dialed into the offseason. He's in full grind over right now. So, I'm excited to see what comes from the work that he's putting in. It's only going to be better. The mindset is right. Physically, he's in a really good space, mentally in a really good space. So I'm excited to see him get back to work.”

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, here are three sleeper picks that the Texans should target.