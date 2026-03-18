The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a playoff berth in a 113-108 win against the Orlando Magic. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of 20+ points, scoring 40 points on 14-of-27 shooting, including three triples in Tuesday’s win against the Magic. Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and one block.

Amid a nine-game winning streak, the Thunder improved to 54-15 in its first matchup of a four-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams. The Thunder is the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

THE THUNDER ARE HEADING TO THE 2026 NBA PLAYOFFS ✅ Oklahoma City is the first team to clinch a playoff berth. pic.twitter.com/qUSrcI0N2m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

2026 marks the Thunder’s 13th playoff appearance since 2010, which is the second-most in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 129th consecutive 20+ point game with a 40-point performance. He also finished with five rebounds, four steals, and two assists.

SGA extends 20+ point streak, Thunder beat Magic

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Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his historic streak of consecutive 20+ point games, which surpassed Wilt Chamberlain’s 126-game record. Amid Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul-baiting allegations this season, the Thunder has held the best record in the association, securing its number one spot atop the Western Conference.

After scoring 10 points in the final six minutes to reach 20 in Sunday’s 116-103 win against the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander reminded reporters what matters most for the Thunder.

“I didn’t care about anything besides winning the game, as usual,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The game tonight was like so junky, low-scoring, they’re obviously a good defense, we’re a good defense; so, it’s no surprise. To me, those types of things have never mattered. It’s just always about walking out of here with a W.

“If I have a night like I have tonight, and we win the way we win tonight, for the rest of the season, I’ll be the happiest guy on earth. So, winning is all that matters.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player, is the odds-on favorite to win this year’s MVP award.