The Indiana Pacers just etched their names into the franchise record books, but it is certainly not for a reason anyone in Indianapolis wants to celebrate. On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks handed the Pacers a crushing 136-110 defeat, marking Indiana’s 14th consecutive loss. This dismal stretch officially sets a new franchise record for the longest losing streak in Pacers history, surpassing a mark that had stood since the late 1980s.

It has been a rough ride for head coach Rick Carlisle and his squad, who remain the only team in the NBA without a single victory since the All-Star break. The absence of superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles, has left a massive void that the roster simply cannot fill. Without their primary playmaker, the Pacers’ offense has looked disjointed and exhausted, a trend that continued against a surging Knicks team.

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Even with the Knicks missing star point guard Jalen Brunson due to an ankle injury, the depth of the home team was too much to handle. Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the interior, while Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby provided relentless pressure on the wings. New York jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, capitalizing on an Indiana defense that has struggled to get stops throughout this historic slide.

Jarace Walker tried to keep things competitive for the Pacers, but the lack of veteran support, with Pascal Siakam hampered by knee issues, made it an uphill battle from the opening tip. As the final buzzer sounded in New York, the reality of a 15-54 record began to sink in. While the team is clearly in evaluation mode, falling into this kind of historical rut is a tough pill for the fans to swallow. Indiana will head home next, desperately searching for any way to stop the bleeding before this record grows even longer.