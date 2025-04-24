The Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in the hearts of the city's residents, as hockey is the only sport in town. The Canadiens were always the hottest ticket in the city, but they've also been the only show since the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington. It doesn't mean Montreal only produces hockey players, as there have also been some professionals in other sports. One of those is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort.

Dort grew up loving hockey but eventually decided to focus on basketball. It worked out for him, as he ascended to the sport's highest ranks and is now a key player on one of the league's top regular season teams. Dort has no problems showing love to his city, and he did it again as the Thunder travel for Game 3 of their first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Next stop: Memphis 📍 pic.twitter.com/PUkB6xHwMJ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dort's support of his hometown team comes at a perfect time. The Canadiens are locked in a first-round matchup with the Washington Capitals. However, the series hasn't been going as smoothly as Dort's series against the Grizzlies, as Montreal finds itself in a 2-0 hole after Wednesday night's loss. The Canadiens hope Dort's support will bring them some luck as they head back home for Game 3 at the Bell Centre.

Lu Dort's journey from Montreal

Dort received a five-star rating from ESPN when he graduated from high school. He played his first high school season in Montreal before transferring to a school in Jacksonville, Florida. Dort stayed in Florida the following season before returning to the North to join a school in Ontario for his senior year.

Dort has never shied away from representing his country like others in the Canadian Men's Basketball Program. He made a three-year commitment to the team in 2022, culminating in an appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Dort will likely outlast the Canadiens in their respective playoffs this year. However, the parallels between the young, rebuilding Canadiens and Dort's team in Oklahoma City are ironic. Both teams should compete for league championships every season for the foreseeable future.