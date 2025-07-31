On a recent episode of the Road Trippin podcast, former NBA forward and current analyst Richard Jefferson weighed in on the debate surrounding the greatest players in NBA history to never win a championship. When asked to choose between Hall of Famers Karl Malone and Charles Barkley, Jefferson decisively picked Malone.

“The reason why I would pick Karl Malone over Charles is because the level of professionalism that Karl Malone always approached,” Jefferson said. “Karl Malone also had a top five point guard, wherever you want to rank him in John Stockton next to him.”

Jefferson acknowledged Barkley’s undeniable talent but pointed to concerns about his conditioning and off-court habits during his playing days.

“With Charles when he was in Philly, he was in and out of shape and then some of his off the court partying that we knew about, throwing guys. I’m saying Charles was a rebel. He’s not a role model so I’m not taking shots at him,” Jefferson continued. “I’m saying when you look at a guy like Karl Malone, who trained for eight hours a day, he played for nineteen years, he was second in scoring and if his body would’ve held up he probably would have been the all-time leading scorer. So when I look at best player to not win a championship, I’m going to put Karl Malone number one.”

Malone had a prolific NBA career spanning 19 seasons, primarily with the Utah Jazz. He was a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (1997, 1999), a 14-time All-Star, and ranks third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 36,928 points. Teaming with John Stockton, Malone led the Jazz to two NBA Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998, falling short both times to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Richard Jefferson’s praise of Karl Malone over Charles Barkley reignites scrutiny over off-court history

Barkley, meanwhile, played 16 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets. He won the NBA MVP award in 1993, was an 11-time All-Star, and earned a place on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. He led the Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals, also falling to Jordan’s Bulls.

While Jefferson praised Malone’s discipline and longevity, his comments sparked renewed discussion about the Hall of Famer’s off-court controversies. Malone fathered a child with 13-year-old Gloria Bell when he was 20, a case that drew widespread scrutiny years later. Though Bell’s family did not pursue statutory rape charges, a paternity lawsuit resulted in an out-of-court settlement. The child, Demetress Bell, later played in the NFL. Malone reportedly told Bell at age 17 that “it was too late for him to be his father.” The two later reconciled, and by 2018, Malone stated they were in regular contact.

Malone also faced a separate paternity suit in 1980 from Bonita Ford, with whom he fathered twins, Daryl and Cheryl Ford.

Jefferson did not address Malone’s past legal troubles during the podcast segment, focusing instead on his basketball accomplishments. Still, the contrast between Malone’s personal history and Barkley’s public image — despite Jefferson’s assertion that Barkley was “not a role model” — adds complexity to the discussion.

Both Malone and Barkley remain central figures in NBA history and continue to shape basketball discourse long after their retirements.