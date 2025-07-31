While the Kansas City Chiefs are excited about a defensive player, they also have an offensive development in terms of a connection between the quarterback and a receiver. However, the latter involved a player who is one of two key Chiefs players struggling early in the 2025 NFL training camp.

The Chiefs are trying to keep their magnificent dynasty rolling, but they will need all hands on board, especially from the wide receiver position.

And two of their players expected to be in the rotation have already been hit by injuries.

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown slowed by injury

Head coach Andy Reid said he doesn’t think Brown’s injury is serious, according to a post on X by Jeremy Bergman.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says WR Hollywood Brown left practice with an ankle injury.

“I don't think it's too bad, but we'll see.”

Brown’s injury history leaves the door open for concern. He signed a one-year deal for 2025 after appearing in just two games for the Chiefs last year. A sternoclavicular injury kept him off the field until December. Brown has played only one full NFL season in his six-year career.

So, it’s hard to imagine the Chiefs will be able to count on him for a boatload of games this year.

That puts a damper on the Chiefs’ plans to use him as a deep threat. Brown hyped up the plan, according to the Chiefs' YouTube page via Sports Illustrated.

“I think it's no secret that we're fast and we can fly,” Brown said. “It's no secret. If you're not respecting it, we can run past you, and I think that just opens up everything underneath. We got a guy who runs 4.21 and me, (Tyquan) Thornton, so we're pretty fast.”

Brown also hyped the overall wide receiver room, according to chiefswire.com.

“I feel like we mesh together really well, on and off the field,” said Brown. “We're like brothers, so when we're out there playing with each other, it's a lot of fun.

“I think just taking it day by day, (and) enjoying the process. Enjoying the guys, enjoying the teammates, because it moves fast. So that's what I've been preaching – let's enjoy it every day, let's win every day, (let's) attack every day and get better at something.”

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore’s days in KC may be limited

He’s already on the verge of getting pushed out. Now Moore has a hamstring injury that adds to the problematic mix.

Moore has been a disappointment in his Chiefs’ career. And his 2024 season was basically lost with no catches in six games and only three targets. He has 43 catches in a three-year NFL career.

And he may be the odd man out, according to Sports Illustrated, with a caveat.

“Being relatively inexpensive might be Moore’s saving grace in having a job come the beginning of the season,” Minchella wrote. “While he hasn’t lived up to the expectations, the Chiefs are still giving him a chance to prove himself and crack the 53-man roster.”

But it didn’t help matters when Mahomes didn’t mention Moore when talking about the Chiefs' receivers, according to The Up & Adams Show via heavy.com.

“I think it’s gonna come from everywhere,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, you’ve got Rashee being back. He looks great. You have Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year. You have Hollywood Brown healthy again. Guys everywhere.

“You add in Travis Kelce, a Hall of Famer. Noah Gray, a great tight end, and everybody that we’ve added to all those different rooms. We have so many weapons. Let’s go out there and just maximize it all. It’s not gonna be just one person. It’s gonna be the entire offense going out there and showcasing what the Kansas City Chiefs truly are.”

Skyy Moore facing tough challenges

Moore will have to fight not only through his injury, but also his career-long lack of productivity.

Another thing that could help Moore is his versatility, according to atozsports.com. But there’s also an ominous caveat.

“The coaching staff has shown that they like Skyy Moore’s ability to plug in at every wide receiver position,” Charles Goldman wrote. “He’ll get opportunities during offseason workouts and training camp. But make no mistake that he’s on a short leash. Another injury could sink his chances.”

Yikes. That’s a tough assessment, but also a true one. The Chiefs have seen enough of Moore to know he’s unlikely to move the receiver room needle if he’s not 100%.