It’s easy to see what the San Francisco 49ers have to be concerned about for the 2025 season. Also, they have some players who aren’t performing at their expected levels. But the team is trying to work through things, and the 49ers made a flurry of roster moves amid their training camp.

The list hit heavy, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

49ers signed RB Ameer Abdullah, WR Marquez Callaway, WR Andy Isabella, and QB Carter Bradley to one-year deals.

To make room, the 49ers released WR Equanmious St. Brown and waived OL Sebastian Gutierrez, WR Malik Knowles, and S Jaylen Mahoney.

49ers trying to fit pieces together

General manager John Lynch has his work cut out for him. He seems to know the 49ers must address a lot of needs before the season begins.

He’s been tweaking things for quite some time now, ever since the 49ers lost several standout players, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

Article Continues Below

“Even though we kind of warned our fans, I think that's a tough pill to swallow, even if you hear it's happening,” Lynch said. “I think it spoke to how good our roster was. We had a lot of talent on it, and we had acquired a lot of talent and accrued a lot of talent.

“That's the hard part, watching good players that are good people and people who helped build the culture we have here walk out the door. That's never fun.”

Lynch said he doesn’t know how things will play out as the season gets closer.

“I'd say it's a little uneasy,” Lynch said. “And you have to understand that you're executing a plan. And I think when you have that, when you have a process to it, it makes it easier. But there is the unknown.

“We had to get younger and we had to get a little cheaper because we had some plans on what we wanted to do with our core and, obviously, our quarterback,” Lynch said. “And there were some twists and turns, but we executed a plan that we needed to, and we’re really excited with the way it all came together.”