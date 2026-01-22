After missing the playoffs in 2024-25, the Nashville Predators are in contention to return to the postseason this year. The Predators have been linked to trade rumors as a potential seller. Regardless, if the Preds can turn the campaign around and make the playoffs, it will be the 11th playoff berth since 2011-12.

That entire time, Roman Josi has patrolled the blue line, and now he is speaking out about his upcoming 1,000th career game.

“It feels like a long time ago, but it doesn't. I feel like time flew by. Just to be able to be here for that long, I definitely never dreamed of playing 1,000 games and never dreamed of playing 1,000 games for the same team,” Josi told the media, including NHL.com's Robby Stanley.

“This place means so much to me. I started my family here, had my kids here. So many great memories on the ice and with the organization. Just amazing memories and definitely very grateful that I got the trust from the organization and everyone just to be here for that long,” the star defenseman added.

Josi was the 38th overall selection of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Predators. After finishing his time with SC Bern in Switzerland, he joined the organization in 2010-11 with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL. The D-man got his first NHL action with the Preds in 2011-12. He has played 999 regular-season games with the club, and is the franchise leader in both assists and points, while sitting third all-time in goals.

“I think it's an inspiration for all of us. Not just the young guys, but guys like me who have seen him his whole career, just to see him take that next step and turn into a true pro. He exemplifies what all of us want to be off the ice and on the ice,” fellow veteran Filip Forsberg said of his teammate making it to the 1,000 game milestone.

The Predators are 23-22-4 this season, placing them just three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Josi will take to the ice for his 1,000th career NHL game on Thursday night in front of the Preds faithful at Bridgestone Arena as they take on the Ottawa Senators.