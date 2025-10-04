Wing Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators finally ended the 23-year-old forward’s holdout with an agreement on a brand new contract.

Evangelista inked a two-year contract with the Predators, carrying a $3 million annual price tag, and will promptly join the team to finish out the preseason, per The Athletic’s Chris Johnston.

The then-restricted free agent was unable to join the team for training camp until an agreement on a contract was reached. He was the final restricted free agent in the NHL who had not been signed to a contract before the start of the 2025-26 season. Nashville inked its 2020 second-round pick to a deal just six days before it was set to open up the season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Evangelista netted 10 goals and 32 points in 68 games in his third season in the NHL in 2o24-25. He previously scored 16 goals and 39 points in 80 games in his first full season with Nashville in 2023-24.

Article Continues Below

As a rookie, Evangelista scored seven goals and 15 points in 24 games in 2022-23. He flashed potential as both a solid goal scorer and a playmaker who can open up space for his teammates in the offensive zone.

He showed that much in his last year before making the jump to the NHL. In 2021-22, while serving as captain of the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, Evangelista scored 55 goals and 111 points in 62 games.

Now heading into his third full season with the Predators, Evangelista is expected to make a big leap that will help him earn a bigger payday when this three-year bridge deal expires after the 2027-28 season ends.

The Predators are looking to make the playoffs again after missing the postseason in 2024-25 with a 30-44-8 record, where they finished with the second-worst record in the Central Division. They will be leaning on Evangelista to help them bounce back.