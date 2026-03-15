Anthony Edwards was critical of himself following the Minnesota Timberwolves' struggles in the 116-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon.

In 37 minutes of action, Edwards finished with a stat line of 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. However, he committed six turnovers as he shot 6-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Edwards reflected on the loss after the game with reporters in the locker room. He called himself out for the mistakes he made against Oklahoma City's defense, including the turnovers and lack of shooting efficiency.

“I had too many turnovers myself. I didn’t make enough shots. I don’t think it has nothing to do with my team. More so myself. I had too many turnovers and not enough made shots. It’s just that simple. Like I said it’s AAU defense… Thats on me. I know what they gonna do defensively so that’s on me turning the ball over,” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards takes accountability after the Thunder loss and says OKC plays ‘AAU’ defense: “I had too many turnovers myself. I didn’t make enough shots. I don’t think it has nothing to do with my team. More so myself. I had too many turnovers and not enough made shots. It’s… pic.twitter.com/yyDN6I0HuA — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 15, 2026

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played against Thunder

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Anthony Edwards is usually dominant as one of the top stars in the NBA. However, his woes against an elite Thunder squad will be one for him and the Timberwolves to learn from moving forward.

Four players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the loss, including Edwards. Julius Randle led the team with a stat line of 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and a block. He shot 11-of-18 overall, including 3-of-5 from downtown, and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Ayo Dosunmu came next with 18 points and four rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo provided 16 points and nine rebounds.

Minnesota fell to a 41-27 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Suns as tip-off will take place on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.