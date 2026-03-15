The Players Championship came down to the wire. Ludvig Aberg melted down as Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick pulled away from the pack. Young would ultimately win the Players Championship. Coming down the stretch, it also became clear that fans were rooting for Young, not Fitzpatrick.

After the event, Fitzpatrick spoke to the media about the crowds at TPC Sawgrass, according to Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek.

“The crowd, that was literally child's play compared to Bethpage,” Fitzpatrick said. “If they think that that was anything, then they need to reassess. Get yourself up to New York.”

Fitzpatrick, a European, was the subject of heckling from fans at Bethpage Black last year and has spoken out about how fans have treated him in the past.

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“Listen, that's how it is. That's how it is. I would hope it's the exact same if — well, it probably wouldn't be because we're a little bit more polite in Europe, I would say, but I would hope it would be of similar intensity in Europe,” Fitzpatrick added.

Fitzpatrick and Young separated themselves from the pack on the back nine. After birdies on 12 and 13, Fitzpatrick had the lead, but a bogie on 18, while Young hit his par, led to Young taking the win by one stroke. Still, he knew the heckling was coming.

“I knew it was coming,” he said. “I had it with Jordan Spieth in 2023 (at the RBC Heritage). Yeah, it's funny to me. I find it hilarious.”

Fitzpatrick will return to the course next weekend, at the Valspar Championship in Houston.