The Nashville Predators are preparing for the 2025-26 NHL season. They have begun their training camp activities, and are going to begin their preseason slate of games soon. However, it appears as if they will be without one of their more promising young stars in forward Luke Evangelista.

Evangelista became a restricted free agent on July 1. Many expected the two sides to agree to a new contract over the course of the offseason. This has not happened to this point. And an update from TSN's NHL insider Darren Dreger makes it seem as if a deal is nowhere close to being signed by either side.

“Ongoing discussions between the Nashville Predators and Luke Evangelista; however, the two sides remain significantly apart on money on a 2 yr term. The talented young forward has left Nashville and is returning to Canada to continue to train while negotiations continue,” Dreger reported on Sunday.

Predators not expecting to trade Luke Evangelista

There are two potential outcomes for situations like this. The most straightforward outcome is the two sides agreeing to a new contract. Look at the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman from last offseason for an example of that.

However, there is an option of trading the player. The team or player grow tired of the back and forth and decide that a fresh start elsewhere is best for all involved. This is an option, but it's not one the Predators expect to take with Evangelista.

“That’s not even a thought,” general manager Barry Trotz said a few days ago, via Nashville Post reporter John Glennon. “We love Luke. We’ve got a great young group that we would like him to grow with and be a part of, and there’s great opportunity on that roster for him.”

The Predators open the regular season on October 9th against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It will certainly be interesting to see if Nashville can sign Evangelista before the puck drops that night at Bridgestone Arena.