If ever there was a worst-case scenario for the New Jersey Devils to find themselves in just days away from the NHL Trade Deadline, they're neck-deep in it.

The Devils have announced that Jack Hughes has undergone successful surgery and will be unavailable to play for the remainder of the 2024-25 NHL Season, though he's expected to be fully recovered by the time the team reconvenes in the fall for Training Camp.

On Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, Hughes was tripped by Jack Eichel and slammed into the end-boards, though he appeared to take the brunt of the impact. Eichel did make sure to check on his former Team USA teammate immediately afterward.

While making his way off the ice, Hughes appeared to be favoring his right arm.

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe didn't sound confident about Hughes' condition

It was immediately apparent that Hughes' injury was serious, and the initial diagnosis from head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't exactly inspire confidence.

“We don't know the full extent of it yet,” Keefe told team reporter Amanda Stein. “We're expecting an update as a result of some tests that he's had done, but we don't have those results quite yet. Obviously, it didn’t look good. We’re going to have to take our time to know the full extent of it.”

Meanwhile, team captain Nico Hischier shared his coach's concern about his teammate.

“We were all a bit shocked. But talking to each other helps calm each other down,” he said. “Trying to focus on playing for these guys who would love to be here and play in important games. We’re all brothers here. We were all a bit in shock at the beginning. Obviously for [brother] Luke [Hughes] it was tough to see too. He knows what he's has been through and how bad he wants to play. We all do.”

The Devils now have to make do without Hughes for the rest of the season, and this could very well affect their plans for the impending NHL Trade Deadline.