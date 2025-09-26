The New Jersey Devils fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs last season. Now, they hope for better results in the 2025-26 NHL season. Jack Hughes is back and ready to get things going. But while he is a Devils key player, he needs help. The true Devils X-factor can get them further this season and give them a chance to make it to the Stanley Cup for the first time in over a decade.

New Jersey currently has +1400 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel. Ultimately, that gives them the eighth-best odds to claim the most prestigious prize in hockey. Oddsmakers believe they have a good chance despite the flameout against the Hurricanes in the first round last season.

After ranking 20th in goals last season, the Devils will look for more scoring. One player turned his game on last season and can become the true Devils X-factor if he continues to take his game to the next level. Hughes will carry this team, but this other player will look to help him.

What Jack Hughes means to the Devils

Hughes suffered a season-ending injury last season that cost him a chance to make an impact in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Unfortunately, that has been the case far too often for him. Hughes had 27 goals and 43 assists in 62 games. In the previous season, he netted 27 goals and 47 assists over 62 games. Hughes had 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games in 2022-23, which was his healthiest season to date.

Hughes is a key Devils player and probably the most important on the team. Yet, he cannot seem to stay on the ice. Not having Hughes on the ice has had a major impact on the team. Significantly, the Devils went 33-23-6 with Hughes in the lineup last season while going 9-10-1 without him. The consensus is that they are currently a .500 team without him, and that is evident in their downfall last season.

Hughes brings elite playmaking and speed in addition to great zone entries and puck possession. Likewise, he is a catalyst on the power play and always sets them up for success. His creativity has allowed him to take over games and will lead the Devils to victory. Now, Hughes is back and ready to lead the team while playing with a supporting cast that is growing with him.

How other Devils players factor in

Article Continues Below

Nico Hischier is the captain and the heart and soul of this team. Furthermore, he is a Selke-level two-way center who gets the job done, even if it does not always get the headlines. Hischier is the center of the second line and always gives leadership and is a very stable player.

Hischier had 35 goals and 34 assists in 75 games last season. Before that, he had 27 goals and 40 assists in 71 games. Hischier netted 31 goals and 49 assists in 81 games in the 2022-23 NHL season. Overall, he has been a consistent source of scoring for the Devils. Luke Hughes is in a contract dispute with the Devils and could still become a force. Meanwhile, Dougie Hamilton remains the veteran defenseman who leads the team.

Goalie Jacob Markstrom will return and must stay healthy to give the Devils the best chance to defend. Last season, he went 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. New Jersey expects him to contribute. While Hischier, Hamilton, and Markstrom are important, they are not the Devils' X-factor. Jesper Bratt is.

Why Jesper Bratt is the Devils' X-factor

Bratt came to life last season, tallying 21 goals and 67 assists while playing in 81 games. Prior to last season, he had 27 goals and 56 assists in 82 games. Bratt tallied 32 goals and 41 assists while playing all 82 games in the 2022-23 NHL season. Remarkably, he has missed just one game in three seasons.

Bratt is an elite winger and has officially become a point-per-game player, having reached that potential two seasons ago and replicated it last season. His stats have improved every season, and his potential is off the charts. Plus, Bratt will have Hughes back on his line after the star center missed the end of last season. Bratt is the Devils' X-factor because he has proven he can carry the team in Hughes' absence while also being dependable.

Bratt has the potential to do even more in the 2025-26 NHL season and can truly become one of the elite players in the league. Moreover, he has the opportunity to showcase his abilities while leading the Devils back to the playoffs. Bratt is an electric winger as well as a playmaker and a finisher who makes both Hughes and Hischier more dangerous. Likewise, he has become the Devils' X-factor for his ability to make the offense nearly unstoppable when he is on the ice.