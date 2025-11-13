The New Jersey Devils' strong start to the 2025-26 season continued on Wednesday with a 4-3 win on the road over the Chicago Blackhawks. Devils defenseman Simon Nemec was the star of the night, notching his first career hat trick. The three goals included the game-winner past Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight in overtime.

Nemec had quite the response to his latest career feat. NHL.com correspondent Bruce Miles passed along Nemec's hilarious take on the accomplishment.

“I was never like a shooter or a scoring guy,” Nemec said. “So, yeah, I’m glad for that. But obviously, great team win. We were down like three times, and we won. That’s good.”

A win is certainly good for the Devils. The current leaders of the Metropolitan Division hold a three-point advantage over the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. Star center Jack Hughes also notched two assists on the night, while Dawson Mercer pitched in New Jersey's second goal of the night. If the Devils' current form holds, will a long run in this season's Stanley Cup Playoffs follow suit?

Devils look to maintain spot atop Metropolitan Division

With a current three-point lead over the Hurricanes, the Devils are looking to finally get past their division rivals this season. New Jersey made the postseason last year yet lost to Carolina in the first round. In 2022-23, the Devils fell to the Hurricanes in the playoffs as well, but in the second round.

Based on their play so far this year, however, it's starting to feel like things could be different in New Jersey this time around. The team's young core, led by players such as Nemec and Hughes, has really begun to coalesce. Nico Hischier has taken another step forward as captain. The brain trust of GM Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Sheldon Keefe has built a balanced roster hungry to contend. Will more nights like Nemec's continue to happen as the Devils look to improve on last year's disappointing finish?