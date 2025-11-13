The New Jersey Devils are one of the best teams in the NHL. And they proved their worth against a feisty Chicago Blackhawks team on Wednesday night. Chicago certainly fought hard, but the Devils came away with the win thanks to Simon Nemec.

Nemec scored three goals for a hat trick on Wednesday night. His final two goals were absolutely crucial, as well. His second goal of the game tied the contest with less than four minutes remaining in the third. The Devils star's third marker sent the Chicago crowd home disappointed.

SIMON NEMEC HATTY FOR THE OT WINNER 🎩 FULL ICE PASS FROM MARKSTROM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LGj5iQXw9U — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is a rather notable moment in franchise history, as well. Nemec became the first player 21 years old or younger to score a hat trick under the Devils banner. One other player — Barry Beck — has achieved the feat before, according to NHL Public Relations. However, he did so while the team was based in Denver and known as the Colorado Rockies.

Nemec has long been thought of as one of the most promising defensive prospects in the league. This sort of performance is certainly encouraging for New Jersey fans. He spoke about the moment following the game.

“That was the first hat trick ever for me. I was never really a shooting guy,” Nemec said, via team beat reporter Amanda Stein.

The Devils have improved to 12-4-1 on the young season. They are the best team in the Eastern Conference on points. They trail the Colorado Avalanche by two points for the top spot in the league. New Jersey has won three of its last four games. And they will look to add to their momentum on Saturday when they take on the Washington Capitals.