The New Jersey Devils are already facing some adversity in the early goings of the 2025-26 NHL season, and it's been confirmed that they'll be without one of the key members of the roster in goaltender Jacob Markstrom for the foreseeable future.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe made the unfortunate announcement following practice on Wednesday as New Jersey continued preparations to take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday evening. Keefe added that, while Markstrom isn't available for the next few weeks, he doesn't believe that the injury is serious.

“He's going to miss a couple of weeks probably,” Keefe said, via NHL.com. “I consider it good news considering what had happened. I don't consider it too serious at this point, but he's going to have to miss a little bit of time.”

In Markstrom's absence, the Devils have called up goaltender Nico Daws, who they previously waived, from the American Hockey League. In an additional corresponding move, the Devils placed forward Zack MacEwen on injured reserve. He was hurt during New Jersey's recent contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jacob Markstrom in 2nd season with Devils

Article Continues Below

The Devils decided to make a considerable upgrade to their goaltending department in June of 2024, and pulled the trigger on acquiring Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. In return, they sent the Flames a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft as well as defenseman Kevin Bahl.

Markstrom appeared to have been shaken up in New Jersey's recent 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets despite being able to finish the contest. So far this season, Markstrom has earned a 2-1 record. However, his statistical output still leaves a bit to be desired, as he's posted a 3.89 goals-against average and a .845 save percentage.

A native of Sweden, Markstrom was an original draft selection of the Florida Panthers back in 2008, and he would play the first several years of his NHL career with the franchise before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks in the blockbuster deal that sent Roberto Luongo southeast in 2014.

After playing several seasons in a Canucks uniform, Markstrom was once again on the move, signing a six-year, $36 million contract with the Flames in October of 2020.

The Devils will be hoping that Jake Allen can shoulder the load until Markstrom is ready to return — starting with a home tilt against the defending champion Panthers on Thursday night.