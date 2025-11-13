The New Jersey Devils are coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. This moved the Devils to 12-4-1 on the year. That record gives them the top point total in the Eastern Conference and a very real chance at the President's Trophy in 2025-26. New Jersey's hot start has fans excited, and they should be.

The Devils started the 2025-26 campaign the same way they ended the 2024-25 season, with a loss at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes. Still, they went on to win eight straight games from there. The team did have a slight lull, but is 3-0-1 in their last four games, keeping the top spot in the conference.

The roster has also been relatively healthy, for their standard. While Connor Brown, Brett Pesce, Cody Glass, and Dougie Hamilton have been dealing with injuries, many of the stars are healthy. They have also been able to overcome injuries when they have come this year, as they did when Jacob Markstrom went down for a couple of games. The ability to keep pushing forward and continuing to play well is a testament to the fortitude of the squad.

The Devils' offense is clicking

The Devils have been scoring well this year. They are currently seventh in the NHL, scoring 3.35 goals per game. One of the biggest reasons for the offense being solid is that they are finishing plays. In the 2024-25 season, the Devils were 23.29 goals below their expected value. That was 29th in the NHL. A difference of 23 goals can be the difference between a playoff berth and not, or having home ice or not.

This year, the squad has scored eight goals above their expected total, which is good for eighth in the NHL. They are creating more high-danger scoring chances, and converting them at the best rate they have in years. A major part of that has been the play of Jack Hughes. He has an expected goal value of just over eight goals, but has scored 10 times this season. That puts him on pace to score between eight and nine goals above expected value alone.

Meanwhile, the powerplay has been fantastic. The team is currently tied for seventh in the league in powerplay conversion. Dawson Mercer has been great in odd-man situations. Not only does he lead the team by finding the back of the net three times on the man advantage, but he also scored twice when on the penalty kill.

The Devils have all the pieces to keep up this trajectory. As long as they can continue to get into good positions and finish those opportunities, the scoring should continue as well.

Jake Allen has been stellar

The Devils have a solid goaltending tandem as well, which is critical. Markstrom has dealt with injuries and not been at his best this year. He is 5-2-1 with a 3.68 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage. His history says this is just a rough start for the netminder. He has not had a goals-against average over 3.00 since becoming a primary goaltender. Further, he has had a save percentage below .900 just once since becoming a starting netminder.

Regardless, if he struggles, the Devils have a great timeshare option in between the pipes. Jake Allen has been dominant this year, sitting at 6-2-0. He also has a 2.29 goals-against average, which is good for fifth in the NHL. Further, he has a .914 save percentage, seventh league-wide. If the Devils can keep scoring at this pace, plus have stellar goaltending, they are going to be difficult to stop.

Add a breakout from Simon Nemec — the blue liner already has 12 points on the season after a hat trick against the Hawks on Wednesday — and New Jersey is looking like one of the premier teams in the National Hockey League. They'll only get better once Hamilton and a few other players are ready to return to the lineup.

Fans will be even more excited about the prospect of winning the division and having home ice. The team has been eliminated by the Hurricanes in each of their last two playoff appearances, both times with the Canes having home ice advantage. Maybe this year, they can reverse their fortunes and make a run for the Stanley Cup.