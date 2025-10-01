It's better late than never, as the New Jersey Devils and Luke Hughes finally agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday morning. The team announced the deal, which will span seven years and total $63 million, averaging out to $9 million annually. It is $1 million more annually than his brother Jack makes with the Devils.

Hughes will now attempt to accelerate his training camp experience with the regular season just a week away from starting. Past holdouts that stretched into the regular season usually lead to a poor first season, which is why getting this deal done before then was paramount for Tom Fitzgerald and the Devils' front office.

Hughes recorded 44 points in 71 games in his sophomore season, a three-point drop from his rookie season. A season-ending shoulder injury was a big reason for that, as he missed the final month with the issue.

Article Continues Below

At his best, Hughes can be in the upper echelon of puck-moving defensemen in the league, and the Devils' monetary commitment showcases that. He now has the same AAV as fellow defenseman Dougie Hamilton, which leaves the Devils with a decision to make.

Hamilton's contract runs for another three years, but his presence directly blocks Hughes from performing to the best of his abilities. Only one of the offensive defenseman can quarterback the first powerplay unit, which is the role that Hughes wants. However, when Hamilton is healthy, the Devils like him in that spot.

It remains to be seen whether the Devils will move on from Hamilton. If not, New Jersey's blue line will have plenty of competition over the next few seasons. Nevertheless, with Luke Hughes in the fold long-term, the Devils' competitive window is wide open.