The New Jersey Devils have struggled of late, having lost five straight games before a recent win over the Ottawa Senators. They are waiting for Jack Hughes to come off the shelf and are mulling a Quinn Hughes trade as the holidays approach. But on Thursday, the team announced they will be without a top forward for a bit. Devils forward Timo Meier is taking a leave of absence due to a family health matter.

Expand Tweet

“Timo Meier has taken a personal leave of absence from the team as he tends to a family health matter. The entire organization supports Timo and his family and appreciates everyone respecting their privacy at this time,” the team announced.

Meier came to the Devils from the San Jose Sharks before the 2023 NHL trade deadline. He immediately signed an extension with New Jersey, which keeps him in red through 2031. Meier scored 40 goals across the two teams in 2022-23, and has cracked 25 goals in each of his two full seasons in Newark.

With 11 goals through 30 games this season, Meier has been a key member of the top six this season. Now, without Hughes and Meier, they are significantly shorthanded heading into a big stretch of the season. The Devils have a three-game homestand coming up against the surging Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks. That finishes with a game against the lowly Vancouver Canucks.

