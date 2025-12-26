The Las Vegas Raiders will soon put a cap on a lost season. One that blew up despite the enthusiasm of Pete Carroll coming on board, plus Geno Smith landing via trade. Now the Raiders are positioned to possibly land the top draft pick come April.

Even if Carroll is a lock to return, the Raiders need a new face behind center. Smith never entered the picture as a long-term answer. But his 2025 production points to Smith's best days falling behind him.

Granted, Vegas has other massive needs — from handing Maxx Crosby long needed edge help, boosting the offensive line, and finding a lockdown cornerback.

But in turning to the Pro Football Focus three-round mock draft, the Raiders address one of those big needs with the second overall pick.

Raiders land Fernando Mendoza in Round 1, Pick 2

The Giants land No. 1 overall and pull this stunner: Drafting linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese.

This swings the door open for owner Mark Davis, co-owner Tom Brady, and general manager John Spytek to swoop Mendoza up.

Mendoza is already one of the top prospects to watch in these College Football Playoffs. The Indiana QB brings a calmness under pressure reminiscent of Rich Gannon and Kenny Stabler for longtime Raider fans. But he brings a confidence and toughness about him that'll remind fans of Jim Plunkett.

Mendoza put together stout numbers at Cal despite playing for a struggling offensive line. He ascended higher in Bloomington — including destroying blitzes with a 15:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio facing rushes. The only way the Raiders don't get Mendoza is if he isn't available when the Raiders are on the clock.

Round 2, Pick 33: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Mendoza will have a healthier Brock Bowers to throw to. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton will be counted on to take the next step in 2026.

Article Continues Below

But outside of them, this WR room is shaky especially after dumping Jakobi Myers. Tre Tucker also enters a free agent campaign in '26 and there's no word yet on if the franchise picks up a fifth-year option.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Bell brings a deadly run-after-catch element the Raiders air attack needs. He can also zip past press cornerbacks with his 4.4. speed.

Mind as well keep Mendoza happy by adding another big target here.

Round 3, Pick 66: ED R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Now we get into making Crosby happy for the first time in awhile. He gets some needed speed help here.

Thomas brings one of the freakishly quickest first step explosions in the upcoming draft class. He's a bring reason why OU relentlessly stressed out offensive lines with their speed across the line.

Thomas combines quick hands and a relentless motor in his rush pursuits. He's capable of reminding Raider fans of past fan favorite Yannick Ngakoue — as the Sooners star brings a similar frame and skillset.

The future Senior Bowl participant brings second round potential. But his 6-foot-2, 245-pound frame will draw concerns. Still, that cat-quick footwork can open up the Raiders' defensive line.